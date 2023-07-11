Senior Automation Tester – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Automation Tester to join our amazing team on a contract basis. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated tests to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers and quality assurance professionals, to identify test requirements, create test plans, and implement automation frameworks. In addition, you will provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior team members.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies as required: JavaScript ideally (any other exposure is beneficial)

Exposure to Automation testing tools: [URL Removed] ideally (anything else is a bonus).

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing experience (Appium, etc.)

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

Comfortable working in an Agile environment following the relevant ceremonies.

Work environment:

Contract position

Location preference: Cape Town – (Hybrid way of work)

Level/ years experience: Senior/ Lead (7-10+)

Some Lead Level of experience is very beneficial

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

