SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER – Gauteng

Join a world class, international team of strong Java developers who are looking for your 5 years + Full Stack skills #java8 #docker #ci/cd #agile

Calling all Senior Java Developers, familiar with Agile methodologies. The role requires a keen eye for design, development, and maintenance of high-quality applications.

Roles and responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality Java application with clean, efficient, and scalable code using Java and related frameworks.

Technical guidance- this includes mentoring junior developers, conducting code reviews, and ensuring adherence to code standards, best practices, and quality guidance.

Troubleshooting and debugging using problem solving and Analytical skills.

Keeping up to date with emerging technologies, industry trends and best practice

Agile development

Actively contribute to the improvement of software development methodologies, tools and practice.

Skill Requirements:

Strong proficiency in Java 8+

Spring Frameworks, Spring Boot and RESTful API’s

Docker and Kubernetes

Kafka

React JS Or [URL Removed] or Angular JS

Solid understanding of HTML/CSS, ES6

Solid understanding FIT Lab, Git, SVN

Familiar with PostgreSQL and MongoDB

Agile and Scrum methodologies

CI/CD tools and DevOps

Keycloak understanding

