SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER – Gauteng

Calling all Senior Java Developers, familiar with Agile methodologies. The role requires a keen eye for design, development, and maintenance of high-quality applications.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Design, develop, and maintain high-quality Java application with clean, efficient, and scalable code using Java and related frameworks.
- Technical guidance- this includes mentoring junior developers, conducting code reviews, and ensuring adherence to code standards, best practices, and quality guidance.
- Troubleshooting and debugging using problem solving and Analytical skills.
- Keeping up to date with emerging technologies, industry trends and best practice
- Agile development
- Actively contribute to the improvement of software development methodologies, tools and practice.
Skill Requirements:
- Strong proficiency in Java 8+
- Spring Frameworks, Spring Boot and RESTful API’s
- Docker and Kubernetes
- Kafka
- React JS Or [URL Removed] or Angular JS
- Solid understanding of HTML/CSS, ES6
- Solid understanding FIT Lab, Git, SVN
- Familiar with PostgreSQL and MongoDB
- Agile and Scrum methodologies
- CI/CD tools and DevOps
- Keycloak understanding
