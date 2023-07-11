SENIOR JAVA DEVELOPER – Gauteng

Jul 11, 2023

Join a world class, international team of strong Java developers who are looking for your 5 years + Full Stack skills #java8 #docker #ci/cd #agile
Calling all Senior Java Developers, familiar with Agile methodologies. The role requires a keen eye for design, development, and maintenance of high-quality applications.

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain high-quality Java application with clean, efficient, and scalable code using Java and related frameworks.
  • Technical guidance- this includes mentoring junior developers, conducting code reviews, and ensuring adherence to code standards, best practices, and quality guidance.
  • Troubleshooting and debugging using problem solving and Analytical skills.
  • Keeping up to date with emerging technologies, industry trends and best practice
  • Agile development
  • Actively contribute to the improvement of software development methodologies, tools and practice.

Skill Requirements:

  • Strong proficiency in Java 8+
  • Spring Frameworks, Spring Boot and RESTful API’s
  • Docker and Kubernetes
  • Kafka
  • React JS Or [URL Removed] or Angular JS
  • Solid understanding of HTML/CSS, ES6
  • Solid understanding FIT Lab, Git, SVN
  • Familiar with PostgreSQL and MongoDB
  • Agile and Scrum methodologies
  • CI/CD tools and DevOps
  • Keycloak understanding

