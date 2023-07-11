Senior JavaScript Developer (Servicenow) – Johannesburg – Up to R12m at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Degreed JavaScript Software Engineer needed for Employer of Choice dev shop. The environment is well suited to someone who enjoys working in a young, dynamic environment offering loads of professional and technical growth through and forums. This opportunity will give you access to new tech even outside of your core speciality (Java, Mobile, Web, .NET).

Socially the business is very active including everything from an active Bar to Go Karting with regular internal competitions offering great tech prizes.

This role is suitable for all dev’s who want to code on big, complex applications.

Requirements:

8+ years’ experience

JavaScript

TypeScript

AngularJS

NodeJS

ExpressJS

HTML

CSS

Servicenow

Qualifications

University degree obtained by at an accredited institution.

Reference Number for this position is DB57256 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary negotiable between [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

CSS

Nodejs

Angular

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position