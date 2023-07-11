Senior .NET Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

We are looking for an extremely dynamic Snr .Net developer for a company based in Pretoria. This is a office based position. This candidate must be a top achiever! Both academically, work related and in personal life. This person will be positive and appreciate everything life has to offer! This person will be friendly, open and intelligent! They will have a zest for life! They will be super senior and a “brainy bugger”

Desired Skills:

.NET

ASP.NET

developer

NET Development

ASP NET

MVC

ReSharper

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– 50% growth every year for the last 5 years

– Great opportunities within the company

– 40 staff in total, 4 in development team

– Small team but extremely bright

