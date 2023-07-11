Senior PHP Developer – Western Cape

PHP Developer

Join an international super-fast-growing tech company!

R540 000 to R660 000

Software company that creates hotel management software and guest-centric tools on one user-friendly platform.

Working in a vibrant international fast-growing company where there is unlimited learning and growth potential. The environment is one of work hard, play hard where celebrating successes is the order of the day. There are also regular trips to Europe for training and celebrational ceremonies.

Qualifications:

BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or relevant Software related qualification.

5+ years

Minimum Requirements:



PHP 8 (Vanilla)

js

MySQL

SaSS

Git

REST

Desired Skills:

MySQL

Vue.js

SaSS

