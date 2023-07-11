Senior Software Developer and Support Engineer – Gauteng Woodmead

The Senior Developer and Support Engineer role entails fulfilment of the following tasks and activities
- Design and development of custom software modules and applications using SQL, Python and/or JavaScript
- Development of advanced SQL scripts to extract subsets of data from large databases
- Documenting of all code and processes, including documentation updates
- Software deployment to cloud and client servers
- Data preparation and deployment to cloud distribution servers
- Implementing and maintaining cloud-based API systems
- Handling of issues raised by clients for deployed software, data set and/or API access
- Mentoring and support of junior developers
A minimum of 3 to 5 years experience in the following:
- Python and Django
- JavaScript
- SQL and database management (PostgreSQL)
- Docker
- Linux server administration
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
- Agile project management (advantageous)
- Training will be provided for domain-specific skills
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Python
- Javascript
- API
- Django
- Docker
- PostgreSQL
- Linux
- Kubernetes
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree