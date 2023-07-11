Senior Software Developer and Support Engineer

The Senior Developer and Support Engineer role entails fulfilment of the following tasks and activities

Design and development of custom software modules and applications using SQL, Python and/or JavaScript

Development of advanced SQL scripts to extract subsets of data from large databases

Documenting of all code and processes, including documentation updates

Software deployment to cloud and client servers

Data preparation and deployment to cloud distribution servers

Implementing and maintaining cloud-based API systems

Handling of issues raised by clients for deployed software, data set and/or API access

Mentoring and support of junior developers

A minimum of 3 to 5 years experience in the following:

Python and Django

JavaScript

SQL and database management (PostgreSQL)

Docker

Linux server administration

Kubernetes (advantageous)

Agile project management (advantageous)

Training will be provided for domain-specific skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

