Senior Software Developer and Support Engineer

Jul 11, 2023

The Senior Developer and Support Engineer role entails fulfilment of the following tasks and activities

  • Design and development of custom software modules and applications using SQL, Python and/or JavaScript
  • Development of advanced SQL scripts to extract subsets of data from large databases
  • Documenting of all code and processes, including documentation updates
  • Software deployment to cloud and client servers
  • Data preparation and deployment to cloud distribution servers
  • Implementing and maintaining cloud-based API systems
  • Handling of issues raised by clients for deployed software, data set and/or API access
  • Mentoring and support of junior developers

A minimum of 3 to 5 years experience in the following:

  • Python and Django
  • JavaScript
  • SQL and database management (PostgreSQL)
  • Docker
  • Linux server administration
  • Kubernetes (advantageous)
  • Agile project management (advantageous)
  • Training will be provided for domain-specific skills

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • API
  • Django
  • Docker
  • PostgreSQL
  • Linux
  • Kubernetes
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

