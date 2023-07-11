Senior Software Engineer

Are you looking to spread your wings within the automotive space ?
Then lets get you started with the reigning automotive giants in the world !!
They are actively looking for Senior Software Backend Engineers who will work from the comforts of home most of the time as well as report the office when requested.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical knowledge:
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
- Python
- Node.js
- Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
- API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
- Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
-
Monitoring and log analytics
-
Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
-
GIT
-
Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
If you feel you possess the above requirements, don’t waste time, Apply Now !!
