Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Are you looking to spread your wings within the automotive space ?

Then lets get you started with the reigning automotive giants in the world !!

They are actively looking for Senior Software Backend Engineers who will work from the comforts of home most of the time as well as report the office when requested.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Technical knowledge:

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as

Python

Node.js

Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):

API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.

Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

Compute: Kubernetes and Severless

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)

Monitoring and log analytics

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

