Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

A well-established business is seeking a Senior Software Engineer
Qualification:
- B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years
- B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years
- M.Eng/M.Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 3+ years
- PhD with 2+ years
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
Experience:
- Experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong software focus.
- Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects in Python or C/C++.
- Technical knowledge of development in Linux operating systems (experience in system administration of such will be beneficial).
- Technical experience in architecture design and development of large software projects (experience with control and monitoring will be beneficial.
- Experience in programming in the Python programming language.
- Experience in prototyping and development, including, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale projects.
- Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems.
Knowledge:
- Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA.
- Python programming language.
Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Desired Skills:
- software engineering
- Python or C/C++
- Linux operating systems