Senior Test Analyst

Jul 11, 2023

Come join the iOCO family and become part of our amazing team as a Senior Test Analyst. We are currently seeking a highly experienced Senior Test Analyst to join us on a permanent basis. In this role, you will play a critical role in leading and executing testing activities throughout the software development lifecycle. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

  • Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

  • Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC/ ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

  • Building and maintaining regression test packs.

  • Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

  • Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

  • API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

  • Mobile testing is preferable (Manual/ Appium).

  • Other Technologies: Jira.

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment performing the relevant ceremonies.

Work environment:

  • Location: Cape Town, South Africa

  • Employment Type: Permanent

  • Work Arrangement: Hybrid (Combination of remote and on-site work)

  • Level/ years of experience: Senior (7+ years)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

