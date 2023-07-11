Senior Test Analyst

Come join the iOCO family and become part of our amazing team as a Senior Test Analyst. We are currently seeking a highly experienced Senior Test Analyst to join us on a permanent basis. In this role, you will play a critical role in leading and executing testing activities throughout the software development lifecycle. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC/ ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual/ Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment performing the relevant ceremonies.

Work environment:

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Employment Type: Permanent

Work Arrangement: Hybrid (Combination of remote and on-site work)

Level/ years of experience: Senior (7+ years)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

