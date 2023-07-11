Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Come join the iOCO family and become part of our amazing team as a Senior Test Analyst. We are currently seeking a highly experienced Senior Test Analyst to join us on a permanent basis. In this role, you will play a critical role in leading and executing testing activities throughout the software development lifecycle. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, business analysts, and project managers, to ensure the delivery of high-quality software solutions.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Essential Functions/ Job Description:
- Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC/ ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.
- Building and maintaining regression test packs.
- Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).
- Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.
- API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
- Mobile testing is preferable (Manual/ Appium).
- Other Technologies: Jira.
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment performing the relevant ceremonies.
Work environment:
- Location: Cape Town, South Africa
- Employment Type: Permanent
- Work Arrangement: Hybrid (Combination of remote and on-site work)
- Level/ years of experience: Senior (7+ years)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML