Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of cutting-edge Sales & Business Solutions in Joburg seeks the coding talents of a Mobile Developer who will participate in the design and development of software that will add value to both the business and its customers. You must be able to effectively communicate any issues and plan solutions with the team. The ideal candidate will have passion for software development and be willing to work as a Full Stack Software Engineer. You must also possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or related experience with suitable experience in a similar role and knowledge of basic Programming languages. Any skills in Java, Kotlin, Swift, advantage.

DUTIES:

Participate in native mobile app development for Android and iOS.

Write and debug code.

Troubleshooting software issues.

Work closely with Developers to improve product’s functionality.

Develop innovative solutions.

Participate in code reviews and quality assurance activities.

Continually improve coding skills.

Assist in database design.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Software engineering or related experience in field for X years.

Knowledge of basic programming languages – Bonus for the following languages (Java, Kotlin, Swift).

ATTRIBUTES:

Verbal and written communication skills.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Work well in a team environment.

Takes initiative – Takes it upon themselves to find areas for improvement within existing platforms, suggest updates and research how to implement them.

Capable of thinking of the bigger picture – Will your solutions work across different, devices, mediums and channels and does the creative assimilate to the message that we are trying to communicate.

Positive attitude – Bugs and issues always occur maintaining a positive attitude during solving the issues is important for a healthy team environment.

Time management – Capable of looking at a project and the elements required and estimating the amount of time required for said project.

You pay strong attention to detail.

