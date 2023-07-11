Solutions Architect at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Westville

Our client is a rapidly growing company seeking a Solutions Architect to join their team. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.

Responsibilities:

Conducting code reviews

Code audits

System design

Test case design

Reviewing test results

Translating requirements to technical requirements

Verifying output to ensure compliance with business requirements document

Minimum Requirements:

BSc or BSc master’s in computer science

8 years’ experience in the IT industry

Be able to work unsupervised

Be able to think out the box

Multi-task Capabilities

Creative Problem Solving

Analytical Thinking

Able to work under pressure

Team Player

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

