Solutions Architect at RecruiTech

Our client is a rapidly growing company seeking a Solutions Architect to join their team. The ideal candidate must be willing to travel to the office daily.
Responsibilities:
- Conducting code reviews
- Code audits
- System design
- Test case design
- Reviewing test results
- Translating requirements to technical requirements
- Verifying output to ensure compliance with business requirements document
Minimum Requirements:
- BSc or BSc master’s in computer science
- 8 years’ experience in the IT industry
- Be able to work unsupervised
- Be able to think out the box
- Multi-task Capabilities
- Creative Problem Solving
- Analytical Thinking
- Able to work under pressure
- Team Player
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.
In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.
Desired Skills:
- 8 years’ experience in the IT industry
- System design
- Test case design
- Code audits
- Conducting code reviews
- Reviewing test results
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree