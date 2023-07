Specialist Software Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Procurement Specialist

Are you stuck in the buying field? Looking for a career change? Enjoy anything IT related. This will be the perfect opportunity! We are looking for a candidate with a personality who will be able to offer solutions in an IT/Software related environment. Great company, lovely team. Contact us today!

Desired Skills:

Great relationship management.

Strong negotiation skills.

Impeccable time-management.

Strategic thinking.

Ability to adapt to change.

