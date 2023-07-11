We are looking for a SQL DBA with a minimum of 5 years experience within the Data and Analytics environment. Join the team and share their passion for implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- DBA Certifications
Experience Required:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.
- Experience working with at least 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.
- Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.
- Responsible for performance, integrity, security, planning and development of the database environment.
- Troubleshooting issues on behalf of the applications team.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML