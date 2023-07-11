SQL Developer

We are seeking an experienced SQL Developer to join our team. The ideal candidate should have a strong understanding of creating and maintaining stored procedures, functions, views, and other database objects. The SQL Developer should be proficient in writing efficient queries that optimize system resources while meeting business requirements. Knowledge of database structures, dependencies, relationships, and design principles is essential for this role. The candidate should have at least 5 years of experience, ranging from intermediate to senior level. Additionally, experience in investigating reports and querying data for ad-hoc reporting is highly preferred.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12 (Umalusi National Senior Certificate)

Relevant IT Qualification

Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 years of experience as an SQL Developer.

Strong understanding of creating and maintaining stored procedures, functions, views, etc.

Proficient in writing efficient SQL queries that utilize limited system resources.

In-depth knowledge of database structures, dependencies, and relationships.

Ability to interpret business requirements and translate them into SQL code.

Familiarity with database design principles.

Experience in investigating reports and querying data for ad-hoc reporting is preferred.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies in SQL development.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain stored procedures, functions, views, and other database objects.

Write efficient SQL queries that optimize system resources and performance.

Interpret business requirements and translate them into SQL code.

Understand database structures, dependencies, and relationships.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze business requirements.

Perform data analysis and provide insights through ad-hoc reporting.

Investigate and troubleshoot data-related issues and provide solutions.

Optimize database performance through indexing, query optimization, and other techniques.

Ensure data integrity and security by implementing appropriate measures.

Document database designs, procedures, and processes.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in SQL development.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

