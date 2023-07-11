Test Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently hiring for the position of Test Analyst to join our team on a contract basis. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for designing and executing test plans, performing manual and automated tests, and ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify test requirements, analyze test results, and communicate findings to stakeholders.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System

Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable.

Other Technologies: Jira.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment and taking part in the relevant ceremonies.

Work environment:

Contract position

Location preference: (Johannesburg – Hybrid way of work)

(Johannesburg – Hybrid way of work) Level/ years of experience: Intermediate (4+ years experience)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

