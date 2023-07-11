Tester at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, founded in 1990, is privately-owned and has its headquarters situated in Cape Town, South Africa. They have a global presence with a workforce of over 500 employees. This workforce consists of a team of engineers, software developers, administrative staff, and specialists in finance, HR, facilities, digital infrastructure, marketing, and other areas. The company employs state-of-the-art technologies and digitised processes, delivered by experts in the field. Their values are an integral part of their business practices, guiding their interactions with clients, business partners, and employees with honesty and integrity. Moreover, they strive to ensure that their teams worldwide are united in their pursuit of a shared vision.

Collaborate with stakeholders to plan and execute tests, ensuring adherence to testing standards.

Execute test cases, identify defects, and work with developers to resolve issues.

Set up test environments, configure systems, and perform regression testing.

Develop and maintain test automation scripts for efficient testing.

Communicate test progress, results, and recommendations to cross-functional teams.

Continuously improve testing processes, methodologies, and quality assurance efforts.

Monitor system performance, identify bottlenecks, and provide optimisation suggestions.

Provide support during user acceptance testing (UAT) and ensure software meets requirements.

Stay updated with industry trends, tools, and technologies for continuous learning and improvement.

IT related degree or diploma is preferable

Experience in both functional and non-functional testing.

Demonstrated experience in manual and/or automated QA, particularly in a continuous delivery environment.

Proficiency in testing software without a user interface, such as APIs.

Experience in writing and debugging code.

Excellent communication skills, capable of interacting with management and peers at all levels within an organisation.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and meet tight deadlines.

Familiarity with working in teams that follow an agile methodology.

Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

J104326

Tester

Functional / Non-Functional Testing

Manual / Automated QA

