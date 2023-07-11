Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Seeking a talented and motivated Web Developer with expertise in frontend development to join our dynamic team.

Minimum requirement

Certificate in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential).

Min 3 years of working experience.

Must have knowledge of : React.js HTML JavaScript/TypeScript CSS Git



Responsibilities

Analysis and Planning

Programming

Testing and Implementation

Reporting and Communication

Desired Skills:

HTML

Css

javascript

react

git

angular

web development

Learn more/Apply for this position