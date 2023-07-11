Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Seeking a talented and motivated Web Developer with expertise in frontend development to join our dynamic team.
Minimum requirement
- Certificate in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential).
- Min 3 years of working experience.
- Must have knowledge of :
- React.js
- HTML
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- CSS
- Git
Responsibilities
- Analysis and Planning
- Programming
- Testing and Implementation
- Reporting and Communication
Desired Skills:
