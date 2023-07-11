Web Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 11, 2023

Seeking a talented and motivated Web Developer with expertise in frontend development to join our dynamic team.
Minimum requirement

  • Certificate in relevant Web Development or Graphic Design (essential).
  • Min 3 years of working experience.
  • Must have knowledge of :
    • React.js
    • HTML
    • JavaScript/TypeScript
    • CSS
    • Git

Responsibilities

  • Analysis and Planning
  • Programming
  • Testing and Implementation
  • Reporting and Communication

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • Css
  • javascript
  • react
  • git
  • angular
  • web development

