Web Email Social & SEO Content Creator at AdShare Ltd

We are a dynamic digital agency seeking a highly efficient and experienced Web, Email, social, and SEO Content Creator to join our digital agency. The successful candidate will have a minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar role and be familiar with WordPress, the latest copywriting trends, content structures, content mapping, and AI solutions for content and copy creation.

You will need to be able to write faith-based Islamic content that will be utilised for a varied number of clients, especially in the not-for-profit and financial sectors, so demonstrable experience in either of these sectors is a big plus, with faith-based Islamic content being a must-have.

You will also be creative and able to produce different ideas for generating original SEO-orientated content and messaging that can engage and build audiences for new and long-established clients across a variety of channels, including email, the web (new site content, landing pages, infographics, blogs, and articles), and social media.

We’re looking for someone with proven skills and a deep understanding of how to shape compelling content and create clear messages that resonate with audiences and customers.

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar role.

Proven track record of creating captivating copy that captures the reader’s attention.

Ability to work independently and remotely, developing effective content strategies.

Persuasive and confident approach to creativity.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Keen attention to detail and the ability to meet deadlines.

Familiarity with creative processes and digital media.

Highly organised with excellent document/folder management skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency in Outlook and Microsoft Teams.

Desirable: Previous experience working with UK-based charities and Muslim organisations.

Desirable: Working with digital platforms such as Mailchimp and Google Ads.

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of content briefs and deliver projects to a very high standard.

Develop creative and forward-thinking content strategies that are SEO-friendly.

Demonstrate a clear understanding of objectives and devise strategies to achieve them.

Generate creative ideas and concepts for various projects.

Create engaging SEO-oriented content across multiple channels, including email, web, and social media.

Shape compelling content and craft clear messages that resonate with audiences and customers.

Work under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

As a Web, Email, Social & SEO Content Creator, you will:

Be supremely well-organised, consistent, and tenacious, with excellent written and communication skills.

Maintain a friendly yet professional approach in all interactions.

Comfortably collate and present information.

Work Monday to Friday from 9am to 5:30pm (UK times).

Additional Requirements:

Must have access to your own high-spec laptop / PC.

Must have a high-speed internet connection.

Ability to work remotely.

Possess a mobile phone with WhatsApp or an alternative.

Ability to install Hubstaff on your machine.

This is a full-time permanent role, following a 6-month probationary period. Join our dynamic digital agency that has been supporting businesses, charities, and organisations in their digital marketing activities for over 10 years. With teams based around the world, including the UK, South Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan, we provide a diverse and collaborative work environment.

To apply for this position, please submit your application by the closing date of August 31, 2023. Only dedicated and serious candidates should apply. We kindly request no agencies or individuals that require support from others to fulfil this role.

Desired Skills:

SEO

Content creator

Content Writing

social media content creation

Digital Content

Web Content

Copywriting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

