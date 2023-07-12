Our client based within Cape Town CBD is seeking a Application Support Technician to join their team.
Duties & roles
- Work as part of our support team providing 1st and 2nd level support to users of our in-house applications.
- Troubleshoot and establish the root causes of the reported problems.
- Capture the relevant details of issues identified on our bug tracking system.
- Collaborate closely with our software development team.
- Document processes and compile user manuals
Requirements
- Demonstrable experience as an application support
- Advanced proficiency in determining the causes of application errors.
- Basic knowledge of .Net programming languages
- Have a minimum of 2 years SQL experience.
Personal skills/attributes
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Investigation and diagnostic skills
- Empathy with users
- Takes ownership of work, sets goals/plans, takes initiative.
- Ability to work under pressure and deliver under tight deadlines.
- Willing to work shifts.
- Fluent in English
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
