Application Support Technician – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client based within Cape Town CBD is seeking a Application Support Technician to join their team.

Duties & roles

Work as part of our support team providing 1st and 2nd level support to users of our in-house applications.

Troubleshoot and establish the root causes of the reported problems.

Capture the relevant details of issues identified on our bug tracking system.

Collaborate closely with our software development team.

Document processes and compile user manuals

Requirements

Demonstrable experience as an application support

Advanced proficiency in determining the causes of application errors.

Basic knowledge of .Net programming languages

Have a minimum of 2 years SQL experience.

Personal skills/attributes

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Investigation and diagnostic skills

Empathy with users

Takes ownership of work, sets goals/plans, takes initiative.

Ability to work under pressure and deliver under tight deadlines.

Willing to work shifts.

Fluent in English

Desired Skills:

Application Support Technician

SQL

.Net

1st and 2nd Level Support

IT

