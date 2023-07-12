Application Support Technician – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 12, 2023

Our client based within Cape Town CBD is seeking a Application Support Technician to join their team.
Duties & roles

  • Work as part of our support team providing 1st and 2nd level support to users of our in-house applications.
  • Troubleshoot and establish the root causes of the reported problems.
  • Capture the relevant details of issues identified on our bug tracking system.
  • Collaborate closely with our software development team.
  • Document processes and compile user manuals

Requirements

  • Demonstrable experience as an application support
  • Advanced proficiency in determining the causes of application errors.
  • Basic knowledge of .Net programming languages
  • Have a minimum of 2 years SQL experience.

Personal skills/attributes

  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Investigation and diagnostic skills
  • Empathy with users
  • Takes ownership of work, sets goals/plans, takes initiative.
  • Ability to work under pressure and deliver under tight deadlines.
  • Willing to work shifts.
  • Fluent in English

