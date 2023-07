APTMS Back-office Systems Administrator

Our Client is looking for a APTMS Back-office system administrator.

Requirements:

A qualification in IT networking or related field,

Experience:

2-year experience working with Trapeze LIO system

Ability to import data from DIVA

Perform LIO data checks

Prepare the datachecks

Release new base version to vehicle and AFC

Produce required reports Business intelligence

LIO back office system administration

Management of CCT depot Wi-Fi Network

Desired Skills:

Trapeze

LIO

