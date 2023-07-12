Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client creates bespoke real-time digital solutions and they are actively looking for a Business Analyst who will be responsible for supporting the design and technical development of new customised solutions built on the company’s platform.

This is a fully remote (from anywhere in South Africa) role BUT you must travel to Cape Town 3 times a year for team meetings.

Critical to the success of this role is the ability to develop strong customer relationships (internal and external) to solicit and identify business requirements, address usability concerns and create detailed use case documentation to hand over to the developers.

*As part of the application process you will have to provide a recent product reference document you created with business requirements for developers to action.

To apply, you need to have a minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, ideally with experience working with international clients (fast passed environments).

Additional requirements:

Performance improvement experience (SDLC) ;

; Experience writing product reference documents or use case descriptions for technical teams ;

; Track record of designing process improvements with technology solutions required ; and,

; and, Versatility and ability to thrive in innovative situations.

If you can thrive in fast-paced environments, demonstrate curiosity and have experience in building digital transformation solutions, then contact us today to find out more about this amazing opportunity!

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

JavaScript

TypeScript

Angular.JS

React.JS

Vue.JS

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

