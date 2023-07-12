Business Intelligence Data Analyst at Separation Scientific SA (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Honeydew Ridge

The Data Analyst will assist the organisation in making data-driven decisions by collecting, analysing, and interpreting data. This role is supportive to the Business Intelligence Lead and IT Systems Lead, but typically involves a more specialised focus on data analysis and technical skills. Reporting to the Business Intelligence and IT Systems Lead, The Data Analyst will assist the organisation in making data-driven decisions by collecting, analysing, and interpreting data.

Key areas of responsibility and delivery will include:

Data Collection: A data analyst needs to gather data from various sources and ensure that the data is accurate and complete.

Data Cleaning and Pre-processing: After data collection, the data analyst will need to clean and pre-process the data to make it usable for analysis.

Data Analysis: Once the data has been cleaned and pre-processed, the data analyst will need to analyse it to identify patterns, trends, and insights.

Data Visualization: After analysing the data, the data analyst will need to present their findings in a visually appealing way, using charts, graphs, and other visual aids using the company’s business intelligence tools.

Report Writing: The data analyst will also need to document their findings in a report, which may include recommendations for business decisions.

Data Management: A data analyst is responsible for managing the data and ensuring that it is stored securely and can be accessed when needed.

Collaboration: Data analysts often work in a team and collaborate with other stakeholders, such as Product Managers, Salespersons, Marketing, Finance, Procurement etc

Collecting and interpreting large sets of data: This includes gathering data from various sources, cleaning and organizing it, and using analytical techniques to identify patterns and insights.

Developing and maintaining databases and data systems: This includes designing and creating databases, as well as implementing and maintaining data quality controls.

Creating and maintaining data visualizations and dashboards: This includes designing and creating data visualizations that effectively communicate insights to stakeholders.

Collaborating with stakeholders to understand business requirements: This includes working closely with business stakeholders to understand their data needs and to develop solutions that meet those needs.

Identifying trends and patterns in data: This includes using statistical and analytical techniques to identify trends, patterns, and correlations in data that can be used to inform business decisions.

Communicating insights to stakeholders: This includes presenting insights to non-technical stakeholders in a clear and concise manner and using data visualizations and other tools to communicate complex concepts.

Conducting ad-hoc analysis: This includes responding to specific data-related questions from stakeholders and conducting ad-hoc analysis to answer those questions.

Developing and implementing BI strategies: Designing and implementing strategies that align

Desired Skills:

–

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree (BTech in Financial Information Systems

BCom Information Systems) or equivalent. –

Functional experience in analytics

data visualisation or reporting – Power BI. –

2-5 years of experience performing data analysis in a BI environment –

Knowledge in technology such as Power BI

SAGE 300

SQL Server –

Adept at queries

report writing and presenting findings for stakeholder use. –

Experience working with data in various data sources and databases. –

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical terms. –

Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases with proven SQL skills. –

Ability to comply to and manage data assets under strict governance framework. –

Experience in agile development desired

data wrangling

data mining

ETL. –

Business experience in financial services would be advantageous.

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

“Separation Scientific SA (Pty) Ltd is a local, privately owned company that distributes laboratory equipment, consumables and technical services to the Industrial Sciences, Clinical Diagnostics and Life Sciences sector. The organisation was established in 1987 and operates in sub-equatorial Africa. The Head Office and main distribution centre is located in Johannesburg with branch offices in Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth. The broad product portfolio of instrumentation and consumables is designed to support all medical, academic, industrial, biotechnology and research centres. Separation Scientific SA (Pty) Ltd is a member and subscribes to the Code of Ethics of the South African Laboratory Diagnostics Association (SALDA).”

contact: [Email Address Removed]

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Performance Bonus

Provident Fund

