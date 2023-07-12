Field Technician

Our Client has a vacancy for a Field Technician with a minimum 2 years experience in DTI CCTV surveillance.

Requirements:

A qualification in Elecrtronic engineering or IT

Experience:

2-year experience working with DTI MDR-6 NVR or equivalent

Able to commission, configure, operate and maintain DTI CCTV surveillance system

Installation, Configure, Maintain POE network switch

Installation and maintenance of Driver CCTV display

Installation, maintain surveillance camera.

Installation and support axis accelerometer

Desired Skills:

CCTV

NVR

