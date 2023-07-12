Our Client has a vacancy for a Field Technician with a minimum 2 years experience in DTI CCTV surveillance.
Requirements:
A qualification in Elecrtronic engineering or IT
Experience:
- 2-year experience working with DTI MDR-6 NVR or equivalent
- Able to commission, configure, operate and maintain DTI CCTV surveillance system
- Installation, Configure, Maintain POE network switch
- Installation and maintenance of Driver CCTV display
- Installation, maintain surveillance camera.
- Installation and support axis accelerometer
Desired Skills:
- CCTV
- NVR