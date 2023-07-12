Field Technician

Jul 12, 2023

Our Client has a vacancy for a Field Technician with a minimum 2 years experience in DTI CCTV surveillance.

Requirements:
A qualification in Elecrtronic engineering or IT

Experience:

  • 2-year experience working with DTI MDR-6 NVR or equivalent
  • Able to commission, configure, operate and maintain DTI CCTV surveillance system
  • Installation, Configure, Maintain POE network switch
  • Installation and maintenance of Driver CCTV display
  • Installation, maintain surveillance camera.
  • Installation and support axis accelerometer

Desired Skills:

  • CCTV
  • NVR

