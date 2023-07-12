Front end Developer

Our top Tier client is looking for a professional in a senior developer role, for a 4 to 5 month contract who has a wealth of experience in front-end development. This expertise should include the use of Angular 12 or above, which indicates a requirement for modern web application development skills.

Role:

The candidate should also be proficient in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks. HTML (HyperText Markup Language) is the standard markup language used for creating web pages. CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) is a style sheet language used for describing the look and formatting of a document written in HTML. JavaScript is a programming language that makes web pages interactive. The term “frameworks” suggests the usage of popular libraries or architectures built on these languages, which can simplify the development process and enforce good programming practices.

Experience with the Ionic framework is another requirement. Ionic is an open-source mobile UI toolkit for developing high-quality cross-platform applications for native iOS, Android, and the web—all from a single codebase.

On top of these, there are some bonus qualifications. If a candidate has back-end experience with .NET Core, it would be an added advantage. .NET Core is a free, open-source, managed computer software framework for Windows, Linux, and macOS operating systems. It provides a platform for building applications that can be run on .NET Core or .NET Framework on Windows, Linux, macOS, and Docker.

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

Angular 12

Front end

