Frontend Developer (ReactJs, TypeScript)

ENVIRONMENT:

A world leader in the cinema management software industry is looking for a talented Frontend Developer who will be working with ReactJs (Typescript) to provide best-in-class custom cinema websites worldwide. You’ll have experience with modern Agile software development, and you will be experienced in advocating team quality and productivity through peer programming, code reviews, and of course your own development. You will also have advanced web development including AJAX, SPA, SEO, cross-browser, various JS frameworks, REST API design / integration, CSS including server-side pre-processing such as LESS, SASS.

DUTIES:

Work with ReactJs (Typescript) to create custom cinema websites on a global scale.

Expertise in modern Agile software development, including advocating team quality and productivity through peer programming and code reviews.

Ownership of larger features and projects and collaboration with wider stakeholders such as Product Owners, Business Analysts, and Engineering Managers.

Focus on continuous improvement as an Agile developer.

REQUIREMENTS:

Key Skills:

Expert in ReactJs, with Typescript experience being a plus.

Advanced web development including AJAX, SPA, SEO, cross-browser, various JS frameworks, REST API design / integration, CSS including server-side pre-processing such as LESS, SASS.

Strong SQL Server.

Experience with Windows Server / IIS

Experience working within an Agile SDLC (Scrum/Kanban).

Nice-to-haves:

ASP.net / .Net Core experience

eCommerce experience.

Azure Experience

Cloud / Microservices / SaaS

Containerisation with Docker & Kubernetes.

Dev-ops / deployment / virtualisation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication, organisational, or mentoring skills.

Thrive in a collaborative environment and be a champion of Getting It Done.

COMMENTS:

