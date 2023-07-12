Group ICT Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Location Bedfordview, Johannesburg (occasionally Kempton Park / Zimbabwe)

Legal Requirements Passed credit and criminal checks

S.A Citizen or Resident with valid ID

Reporting to Group Chief Operating Officer

Job Description

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a related field (Master’s degree preferred).

Extensive experience in information and communication technology management, including leadership roles, with preference given to applicants who have worked in an airline or travel-related

In-depth knowledge of IT infrastructure, networks, systems, and emerging technologies.

Strong understanding of cybersecurity, data management, and regulatory compliance.

Proven track record of successfully managing complex ICT projects and budgets.

Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal

Strategic thinking and problem-solving

Accountabilities & Responsibilities

General

The Group General Manager – ICT is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the organisation’s information and communication technology department. They play a crucial role in developing and implementing the ICT strategy, ensuring the efficient and effective use of technology resources, and aligning the ICT department with the overall business objectives. The General Manager – ICT shall be responsible for the performance and management of the current IT team members to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and drive innovation and efficiencies through its internal service provision to the company’s and federal Airlines.

ICT Strategy and Planning:

Develop and implement the organization’s ICT strategy aligned with the overall business goals and objectives.

Identify emerging technology trends and assess their potential impact on the company’s operations and competitiveness.

Collaborate with the Group COO to define the technology roadmap and prioritise ICT initiatives.

Manage the ICT budget, ensuring optimal allocation of resources.

IT Infrastructure and Operations:

Oversee the design, deployment, and maintenance of the company’s ICT infrastructure, including networks, servers, databases, and cloud services.

Monitor and optimize the performance, reliability, and security of ICT systems and services.

Develop and enforce IT policies, procedures, and standards to ensure compliance and data protection.

Monitor performance metrics and implement improvements to optimise the infrastructure.

Manage all audits to ensure compliance is maintained at all levels.

Software and Application Management:

Evaluate, select, and implement software applications that meet business requirements.

Coordinate with stakeholders to identify system enhancements and facilitate their integration.

Ensure the availability, reliability, and usability of business-critical applications.

Budgeting and Cost Management:

Manage the ICT budget, ensuring cost-effectiveness and efficient allocation of resources.

Identify opportunities to optimize expenses without compromising on quality and performance.

Information Security and Data Privacy:

Establish and enforce information security policies, protocols, and best practices to safeguard the organization’s data and systems from cyber threats and breaches.

Ensure compliance with relevant data protection regulations and privacy laws.

Risk, Data & Security Management:

Identify potential ICT risks and implement risk mitigation strategies to prevent disruptions to business operations.

Establish and enforce data governance practices to maintain data integrity, confidentiality, and availability.

Develop and implement backup, disaster recovery, and business continuity plans.

Stay updated with cybersecurity threats and implement appropriate measures to protect the organization’s information assets.

Vendor Management:

Collaborate with external vendors and service providers to ensure the timely delivery of products and services.

Negotiate contracts, manage vendor relationships, and evaluate their performance.

Stay informed about industry trends and emerging technologies.

Stakeholder Engagement and Communication:

Collaborate with other departments to understand their ICT needs and provide appropriate solutions.

Communicate ICT initiatives, progress, and challenges to senior management and stakeholders.

Ensure service users receive a high level of support in a timely and effectively prioritised manner.

Act as a liaison between the ICT department and other business units.

Team Leadership and Management:

Lead and mentor the ICT team, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning.

Set clear performance goals, conduct regular performance evaluations, and provide training and development opportunities to enhance team members’ skills.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

ICT

It Management

IT Infrastructure

Cyber Security

Data Management

Regulatory Compliance

Budget Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Airline / Travel Industry

