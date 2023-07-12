Intermediate Software Engineer

One of our clients is seeking to employ a diverse problem solver, who cares about high quality code and serving the needs of their clients. Their software engineer is a key member of their product team involved in planning, developing, and implementing software solutions across the product development lifecycle that connects a network of businesses and enables collaboration, and better travel experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

Building and maintaining software products, and web applications using Azure, React Native, .NET Core and C#.

Writing clean, scalable, and efficient code

Designing, delivering, and optimizing new features and enhancements’

Identify and manage tasks through the product development life cycle.

Collaborating and sound-boarding with designers, product managers, engineers, and testers to develop new features and improve existing that generate value for our client’s

team in the know by reporting problems on time, specifying your needs, and presenting status reports.

Perform code validation and verification testing.

Requirements:

4 years’ experience developing web applications using ReactJS

4 years’ experience developing web applications using .NET (ASP.NET and .Net Core)

Strong C# Skills

Working experience with MS SQL, Azure & Cosmos DB

A collaborative approach to “Owning” a feature and design and development discussions.

Experience using ASP.Net API Controllers

Ability to switch between the front-and back end.

A good understanding of the release deployment process for Android and iOS applications.

Ability to engage in trade-off discussions with relevant stake holders around package options, uses and limitations.

A need for staying updated with new tech.

Project execution & delivery

HTML & CSS knowledge and experience

You Will Love the Opportunity if:

You enjoy working remotely and collaborating in person from time to time.

You’re empathetic to users and can easily put yourself in their shoes.

You love solving problems and enjoy a broad range of challenges.

You’re a highly self-motivated, innovative individual who has the smarts to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently, and get the job done.

You have a passion for code and take pride in your work.

You value the power of good relationships and teamwork.

You have a deep desire to have an impact on their global growth and the landscape of the travel community.

Desired Skills:

.Net

.NET Core

Android

APIs

ASP.Net

C#

Microsoft Azure

