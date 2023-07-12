Intermediate Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 12, 2023

One of our clients is seeking to employ a diverse problem solver, who cares about high quality code and serving the needs of their clients. Their software engineer is a key member of their product team involved in planning, developing, and implementing software solutions across the product development lifecycle that connects a network of businesses and enables collaboration, and better travel experiences.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Building and maintaining software products, and web applications using Azure, React Native, .NET Core and C#.
  • Writing clean, scalable, and efficient code
  • Designing, delivering, and optimizing new features and enhancements’
  • Identify and manage tasks through the product development life cycle.
  • Collaborating and sound-boarding with designers, product managers, engineers, and testers to develop new features and improve existing that generate value for our client’s
  • team in the know by reporting problems on time, specifying your needs, and presenting status reports.
  • Perform code validation and verification testing.

Requirements:

  • 4 years’ experience developing web applications using ReactJS
  • 4 years’ experience developing web applications using .NET (ASP.NET and .Net Core)
  • Strong C# Skills
  • Working experience with MS SQL, Azure & Cosmos DB
  • A collaborative approach to “Owning” a feature and design and development discussions.
  • Experience using ASP.Net API Controllers
  • Ability to switch between the front-and back end.
  • A good understanding of the release deployment process for Android and iOS applications.
  • Ability to engage in trade-off discussions with relevant stake holders around package options, uses and limitations.
  • A need for staying updated with new tech.
  • Project execution & delivery
  • HTML & CSS knowledge and experience

You Will Love the Opportunity if:

  • You enjoy working remotely and collaborating in person from time to time.
  • You’re empathetic to users and can easily put yourself in their shoes.
  • You love solving problems and enjoy a broad range of challenges.
  • You’re a highly self-motivated, innovative individual who has the smarts to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently, and get the job done.
  • You have a passion for code and take pride in your work.
  • You value the power of good relationships and teamwork.
  • You have a deep desire to have an impact on their global growth and the landscape of the travel community.

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • .NET Core
  • Android
  • APIs
  • ASP.Net
  • C#
  • Microsoft Azure

