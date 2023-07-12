Intermediate Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

One of our clients is seeking to employ a diverse problem solver, who cares about high quality code and serving the needs of their clients. Their software engineer is a key member of their product team involved in planning, developing, and implementing software solutions across the product development lifecycle that connects a network of businesses and enables collaboration, and better travel experiences.
Key Responsibilities:
- Building and maintaining software products, and web applications using Azure, React Native, .NET Core and C#.
- Writing clean, scalable, and efficient code
- Designing, delivering, and optimizing new features and enhancements’
- Identify and manage tasks through the product development life cycle.
- Collaborating and sound-boarding with designers, product managers, engineers, and testers to develop new features and improve existing that generate value for our client’s
- team in the know by reporting problems on time, specifying your needs, and presenting status reports.
- Perform code validation and verification testing.
Requirements:
- 4 years’ experience developing web applications using ReactJS
- 4 years’ experience developing web applications using .NET (ASP.NET and .Net Core)
- Strong C# Skills
- Working experience with MS SQL, Azure & Cosmos DB
- A collaborative approach to “Owning” a feature and design and development discussions.
- Experience using ASP.Net API Controllers
- Ability to switch between the front-and back end.
- A good understanding of the release deployment process for Android and iOS applications.
- Ability to engage in trade-off discussions with relevant stake holders around package options, uses and limitations.
- A need for staying updated with new tech.
- Project execution & delivery
- HTML & CSS knowledge and experience
You Will Love the Opportunity if:
- You enjoy working remotely and collaborating in person from time to time.
- You’re empathetic to users and can easily put yourself in their shoes.
- You love solving problems and enjoy a broad range of challenges.
- You’re a highly self-motivated, innovative individual who has the smarts to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently, and get the job done.
- You have a passion for code and take pride in your work.
- You value the power of good relationships and teamwork.
- You have a deep desire to have an impact on their global growth and the landscape of the travel community.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- .NET Core
- Android
- APIs
- ASP.Net
- C#
- Microsoft Azure