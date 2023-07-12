IT Project Manager

Responsibilities
- Track Project Horizon BAU access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role
- Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage Instances
- Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances
Manage and track the following:
- Control Design Authority Establishment
- Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365
- Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365
Requirements
- Relevant Project Management qualification
- 3-5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects/Cyber Security Projects/Identity & Access/ Governance Deployments
Desired Skills:
- Sage
- D365