IT Project Manager

Jul 12, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Track Project Horizon BAU access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role
  • Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage Instances
  • Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances

Manage and track the following:

  • Control Design Authority Establishment
  • Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365
  • Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365

Requirements

  • Relevant Project Management qualification
  • 3-5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects/Cyber Security Projects/Identity & Access/ Governance Deployments

Desired Skills:

  • Sage
  • D365

