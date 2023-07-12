IT Project Manager

Responsibilities

Track Project Horizon BAU access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role

Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage Instances

Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances

Manage and track the following:

Control Design Authority Establishment

Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365

Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365

Requirements

Relevant Project Management qualification

3-5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects/Cyber Security Projects/Identity & Access/ Governance Deployments

Desired Skills:

Sage

D365

Learn more/Apply for this position