IT Technician

Responsibilities

Identify and minimize risks

Maintain a high-level of system up-time

Maintain data integrity

Provide training and support to all Users

Manage and provide hardware and software maintenance, training and consultation, and recommendations about future planning and development of resources

Provide these services in an effective and efficient manner and ensure maximum access to and implementation of technology services and resources

Perform all IT related services from basic hardware and software technical support through to network administration and server maintenance

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Diploma or Relevant Certificate/s in the Computer Field

Good level of competence in:

Excel, Word and Outlook

Various Linux distributions

Virtualization / KVM systems

NAS storage devices

Routers and managed switches

Malware/virus detection and prevention

Troubleshooting a wide range of IT-related issues (hardware and software)

Desired Skills:

IT Support

Tech Support

About The Employer:

Excellent opportunity for an experienced IT Technician who will be responsible for the IT infrastructure of the organisation.

