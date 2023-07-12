Java Developer

Join our dynamic team of Java enthusiasts and unleash your coding prowess on cutting-edge projects! Take the leap and be part of a thriving tech ecosystem where innovation knows no bounds.

IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)

5 years Java systems development experience

Java EE

Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge and experience

Extensive Web service experience (RESTful & SOAP)

XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger

Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc.

Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g. Junit & Mockito

Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Maven

Hibernate/JPA experience

Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge

Enterprise Integration Patterns

Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)

Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development

Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)

Scaling experience e.g. load balancing, clustering, concurrency, etc.

Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing applications

Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs

Apply now and let your Java skills shine in an environment that fosters growth, creativity and endless possibilities!!!

Desired Skills:

java

tibco

soap

rest

spring

junit

sql

Learn more/Apply for this position