Java Developer

Jul 12, 2023

  • IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)
  • 5 years Java systems development experience
  • Java EE
  • Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge and experience
  • Extensive Web service experience (RESTful & SOAP)
  • XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger
  • Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc.
  • Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g. Junit & Mockito
  • Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
  • Maven
  • Hibernate/JPA experience
  • Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
  • Enterprise Integration Patterns
  • Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)
  • Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development
  • Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)
  • Scaling experience e.g. load balancing, clustering, concurrency, etc.
  • Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications
  • Analyse, maintain and enhance existing applications
  • Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs

