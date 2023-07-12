Java Developer

Join our dynamic team of Java enthusiasts and unleash your coding prowess on cutting-edge projects! Take the leap and be part of a thriving tech ecosystem where innovation knows no bounds.
- IT related Degree or Diploma (BSc/BTech or similar)
- 5 years Java systems development experience
- Java EE
- Spring framework / Spring Boot knowledge and experience
- Extensive Web service experience (RESTful & SOAP)
- XML, XSD, JSON, Swagger
- Enterprise security concepts e.g., SSL, TLS, OAUTH etc.
- Unit testing and mocking frameworks e.g. Junit & Mockito
- Experience with industry standard Application Servers (preferably WebLogic)
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
- Maven
- Hibernate/JPA experience
- Oracle and PL/SQL knowledge
- Enterprise Integration Patterns
- Formal modelling languages (UML, etc.) and modelling tools (Enterprise Architect)
- Agile principles and methodologies, including Continuous Integration and Test Driven Development
- Atlassian product stack (BitBucket, JIRA, Confluence etc.)
- Scaling experience e.g. load balancing, clustering, concurrency, etc.
- Develop, test, deploy and maintain high quality applications
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing applications
- Assist with the production of technical specifications and designs
Apply now and let your Java skills shine in an environment that fosters growth, creativity and endless possibilities!!!
