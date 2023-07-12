JUNIOR MIS SPECIALIST – Gauteng Centurion

Perform hands-on technical and operational work to write new reports, run existing reports, run adhoc reportsand other housekeeping tasks

Ensure that reports meet business requirements

Ensure that reports are delivered on time and in line with SLAs

Ensure that reports are properly balanced compared to data from the transaction processing systems, thatvariances are properly investigated on a weekly and monthly basis (depending on report type) and thatchecks are done for reasonability

Adhere to policies, processes and standards in general and specifically for information security

Keep current with trends in the IT industry as well as the short-term insurance industry and stay up to datewith compliance requirements

Desired Skills:

A completed post-matric qualification related to information technology Plus at least one of the following in addition to the above: – Evidence of training in Microsoft SQL Server/ Microsoft Power BI

e.g.

certification – Certificates and/ or diplomas related to financial services and preferably short-term insurance – Training in statistics and/ or accounting

certificate

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Investments, Insurance & Assurance

Less than 1 year Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Good with numbers

– Utmost attention to detail

– Ability to stay focused, prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

– Enthusiasm, self-motivation, energy, “can do” attitude

– Collaborative approach and ability to maintain strong personal relationships at all levels

– Willingness and ability to share knowledge

– Innovative approach to problem solving

– Strong customer service orientation

– Ability to understand business issues related to the financial services industry and to deliver solutionsaccordingly

– Committed to meeting deadlines

– Applicants must have the following:

– Clear ITC

– Clear criminal record

– Excellent previous employment references.

