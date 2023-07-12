JUNIOR MIS SPECIALIST

- Perform hands-on technical and operational work to write new reports, run existing reports, run adhoc reportsand other housekeeping tasks
- Ensure that reports meet business requirements
- Ensure that reports are delivered on time and in line with SLAs
- Ensure that reports are properly balanced compared to data from the transaction processing systems, thatvariances are properly investigated on a weekly and monthly basis (depending on report type) and thatchecks are done for reasonability
- Adhere to policies, processes and standards in general and specifically for information security
- Keep current with trends in the IT industry as well as the short-term insurance industry and stay up to datewith compliance requirements
Desired Skills:
- A completed post-matric qualification related to information technology Plus at least one of the following in addition to the above: – Evidence of training in Microsoft SQL Server/ Microsoft Power BI
- e.g.
- certification – Certificates and/ or diplomas related to financial services and preferably short-term insurance – Training in statistics and/ or accounting
- certificate
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- Less than 1 year Database Design / Development / Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Good with numbers
– Utmost attention to detail
– Ability to stay focused, prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
– Enthusiasm, self-motivation, energy, “can do” attitude
– Collaborative approach and ability to maintain strong personal relationships at all levels
– Willingness and ability to share knowledge
– Innovative approach to problem solving
– Strong customer service orientation
– Ability to understand business issues related to the financial services industry and to deliver solutionsaccordingly
– Committed to meeting deadlines
– Applicants must have the following:
– Clear ITC
– Clear criminal record
– Excellent previous employment references.