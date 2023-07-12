Network Administrator

We are excited to present an excellent opportunity for a skilled Network Administrator to join our client’s team. As a Network Administrator, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining their network infrastructure to ensure smooth and secure operations.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in network administration and possess a solid understanding of network protocols, configurations, and security best practices. You should have hands-on experience with network devices, such as routers, switches, firewalls, and VPNs, and be proficient in network troubleshooting and performance optimization.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Relevant IT Degree/ Diploma

Experience:

Minimum 5 years experience

Experience in Cisco network equipment and administration

Must have experience in TCP/IP, Routing, Firewalls, 3G/LTE, WiFI AP’s, MPLS, VPN, IPSEC

Role Requirements:

Setup and configure switches. Setup and configure telephony hardware and software

Day to day network administration and troubleshooting of network and telephony

Assist with SD-WAN, AP and HBT projects

Analyzing network performance and QOS issues

Network security

Liaise with end users and service providers where necessary

Duration – 6 months contract, with a possibility of extension

Location – Johannesburg, Selby

Work model – Working from home

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

