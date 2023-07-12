Network Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are excited to present an excellent opportunity for a skilled Network Administrator to join our client’s team. As a Network Administrator, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining their network infrastructure to ensure smooth and secure operations.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in network administration and possess a solid understanding of network protocols, configurations, and security best practices. You should have hands-on experience with network devices, such as routers, switches, firewalls, and VPNs, and be proficient in network troubleshooting and performance optimization.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- Relevant IT Degree/ Diploma
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years experience
- Experience in Cisco network equipment and administration
- Must have experience in TCP/IP, Routing, Firewalls, 3G/LTE, WiFI AP’s, MPLS, VPN, IPSEC
Role Requirements:
- Setup and configure switches. Setup and configure telephony hardware and software
- Day to day network administration and troubleshooting of network and telephony
- Assist with SD-WAN, AP and HBT projects
- Analyzing network performance and QOS issues
- Network security
- Liaise with end users and service providers where necessary
Duration – 6 months contract, with a possibility of extension
Location – Johannesburg, Selby
Work model – Working from home
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML