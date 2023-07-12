Paratus, Ceragon sign multi-year partnership agreement

Paratus Group has announced a multi-year agreement with the global innovator and leading solutions provider of wireless communications, Ceragon Networks, to provide high-capacity wireless offshore communication solutions in Angola, Mozambique and Namibia.

This effectively combines Ceragon’s stabilising technology for offshore assets (rigs and or floating production storage and offloading platforms commonly known as FPSOs) with the Paratus onshore network infrastructure to give customers an unequalled service for the fast and secure transmission of vital data.

The Ceragon technology connects offshore floating, rotating and/or navigating infrastructure via a uniquely stabilized live microwave link over distances of up to 100 kms offshore to the Paratus pan-African network to provide unparalleled high-quality connectivity.

For oil and gas companies that have offshore infrastructure, high levels of risk prevail in a harsh oceanic environment, making reliable and resilient communications infrastructure an imperative. Reliable communications are needed to keep onshore monitors in constant contact with their offshore facilities.

The communications equipment needs not only to withstand corrosion and difficult conditions, but also meet ever-increasing safety regulations, when, for example, operating the equipment in highly explosive environments. Ceragon has an in-house certified solution that complies with ATEX Zone 1 and 2 specifications, and fully meets these stringent safety requirements.

Rolf Mendelsohn, chief technical ifficer of the Paratus Group, says: “By partnering with Ceragon, we will now be able to provide best-in-class solutions for offshore operations that need high capacity to transmit data at high speed and with low latency. Having worked with Ceragon for many years in Angola, this was a natural and logical evolution of our working relationship. Our newly upskilled technical teams are now working with the Ceragon technicians to deliver this world-class solution in southern Africa, which signals a sea-change for the oil and gas industries in Africa.”

Adam Torry , oil and gas global sales manager at Ceragon, explains: “This is the fusion of two massive players whereby the combined strengths of both operators will be offered as a compelling solution for any energy or mining company that has offshore assets and needs to communicate, monitor, and survey their equipment and data at any time.

“While our uniquely tried and tested stabilizing equipment for the offshore environment has been successfully deployed in other parts of the world, this agreement is a first for Africa. Critically, energy companies prefer to work with one supplier for a solution of this complexity, rather than multiple service providers and this agreement means that we can fulfil that requirement and offer a one-stop shop for operators in the African oil & gas industry.”

Mendelsohn adds: “With this partnership agreement, we are once again strengthening and enhancing the Paratus offering in Africa and realizing our goals to transform the continent through excellent infrastructure and customer service. This is not only good news for us as partners but also for our customers in the energy sector in Africa.”