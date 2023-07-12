PHP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

My client a renowned custom web application development company based in Cape Town. With nearly 2 decades of experience are a team of passionate techies dedicated to designing and developing innovative web solutions that automate businesses and foster growth. A company who prioritizes quality assurance and testing to ensure exceptional end-products. Offering a collaborative and dynamic work environment, providing opportunities to work with top national and international clients on exciting projects. Continuous learning and training are core values.

As a PHP Developer, you will play a vital role in creating custom, complex, and automated database-driven web apps, websites, and platforms. You will leverage your strong PHP and object-oriented coding knowledge and at least 3 years of experience to deliver high-quality solutions. Experience with one or more MVC PHP frameworks such as Laravel or CodeIgniter is essential. Your proficiency in MySQL, relational database design, and writing complex SQL queries will contribute to the success of our projects. Integration with third-party API providers will be a regular part of your responsibilities.

Area: Cape Town

Responsibilities:

Develop custom, complex, and automated database-driven web applications, websites, and platforms.

Utilize your expertise in PHP and object-oriented coding to deliver high-quality solutions.

Work with MVC PHP frameworks such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, etc.

Apply your solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design, and writing complex SQL queries.

Integrate projects with third-party API providers.

Collaborate with the team to ensure exceptional standards of quality assurance and thorough testing.

Continuously improve skills through weekly training sessions.

Requirements:

At least 3 years of PHP and object-oriented coding experience.

Strong knowledge and experience in PHP development.

Proficiency in one or more MVC PHP frameworks (e.g., Laravel, CodeIgniter).

Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database design, and writing complex

SQL queries.

Experience with API integrations.

Additional experience with HTML5, CSS3, and SASS is a plus.

Familiarity with JavaScript and jQuery is beneficial.

Passion for learning and keeping up with the latest technologies and trends.

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

SQL

