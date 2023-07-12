Programmer DSD

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* Responsible for the creation of Capitec Bank remote banking related applications according to specifications

Experience

Advantageous to have knowledge or experience in the following development languages:

* Java Script

* Java

* CSS

* SQL

* HTML

* XML

* JSP

* Web Services

Qualifications (Minimum)

* National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have a basic understanding of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

Solid understanding of:

* Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

* Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Ideal:

Knowledge of;

* Agile development life cycle

* Testing practices

* UML

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

Java

spring boot

JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position