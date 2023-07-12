Project Manager (Nurse) TB (Gophelega) Tshwane (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Arcadia

Main purpose of the job:

To improve HIV and TB-related outcomes by strengthening health and patient management systems at facility and sub-district levels in line with key DoH strategies, by developing, designing, and implementing Quality Improvement Methodologies/Approaches including the Integrated Clinical Services Management (ICSM) & National Core Standards (NCS)

Location:

Pretoria – Tshwane

Key performance areas:

Conduct baseline assessments on TB/HIV collaboration using [URL Removed] reports and DRAT tool in facilities in the supported sub-district in collaboration with the Wits RHI sub-district managers, DSD teams, and DoH counterparts

Compile a report on the findings and develop an inclusive plan with short- and long-term activities in line with the DIP action plans to address TB/HIV program gaps in the facilities

Provide strategic direction and input to address identified gaps at sub-district and facility levels

Communicate HAST quality improvement projects and activities specifically for TB/HIV collaboration at the facility and sub-district level to relevant stakeholders –internally and externally

Participate in sub-district data reviews, and share feedback with internal and external stakeholders to improve program performance

Undertake regular site visits to ensure the implementation of activities according to the plan

Contribute to the development of technical publications and other project resources if so required

Regularly delegate responsibilities to the TB Treatment Navigators for program implementation and support

Periodically review the performance of the TB Treatment Navigators and develop performance improvement plans

Identify, plan, and execute TB/HIV quality improvement projects in poor-performing facilities in the supported sub-districts in collaboration with the Wits RHI QI Managers, Sub-district Managers, DSD teams, and DoH counterparts

Conduct TB/HIV files and register audits and develop QIPs to address identified gaps

Assume lead role and offer technical support to facilities with the implementation of TB/HIV QI plans ensuring timely collection, processing, and reporting of data per project

Track continuous improvement ideas and the status of projects in collaboration with the QI Managers

Document and share project challenges, successes, and best practices with internal and external stakeholders to improve overall district TB/HIV program performance

Responsible for establishing effective working relationships with key partners internally and externally to coordinate projects

External Stakeholder Relations -obtain buy-in and maintain good working relations among DoH structures

Internal Stakeholder relations – obtain buy-in, collaborate, and cooperate with operations, data management, research, etc.

Liaising with the M&E team on Learning Collaborative (LC) and data requirements

Provide feedback to internal and external stakeholders on TB/HIV QI implementation

Participate in regular planning sessions with the specialist team, Wits RHI, and DoH stakeholders in all Health Calendar Activities

Participate in CDC site visits in the supported sub-district to ensure TBHIV collaboration activities are integrated

Coordinate sub-district data analysis and reporting in collaboration with SI teams

Compile and submit monthly and quarterly reports for internal and external reporting according to program reporting timelines

Participate in sub-district and facility data clean-up activities in collaboration with M & E and DSD teams to ensure high-quality data is reported

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as conferences, workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Relevant Nursing Degree/Diploma

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 3 years experience in Public Health and TB/HIV Management

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Certification in HIV Management or NIMART and APC Trained

Sound technical knowledge of the latest TB/HIV guidelines and SOPs, PMTCT, Paediatric treatment and care, and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including mental health

Knowledge of national and provincial health structures

Experience and knowledge of the NIDS

Experience working in a donor-funded organization/NGO or project-based environment

Knowledge of clinical systems and data management systems, i.e. [URL Removed] DHIS

Experience in training, and quality improvement

Exceptional organizational and administrative skills

Orderly and systematic in approach to tasks.

Attention to detail

Pro-active, able to exercise discretion and independent decision-making

Able to prioritize own workload

Demands of the job:

Inter- and intra-provincial travel and overtime may be required from time to time

Must be contactable after working hours

May be required to work at sites that are under-resourced and operate in a highly pressurized environment

Communications and relationships:

Maintain effective working relationships with Senior Management and staff at all levels

Communicate effectively with all external stakeholders such as donors, the Department of Health (DoH), media, medical and academic institutions, community, and other partner organizations

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

