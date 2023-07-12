Project Manager – Remote Remote

A great mining company in Kantanga, Democratic Republic of Congo is seeking the expertise of a Project Manager to join their team.

Responsibilities



Manage the procurement processes, evaluation of proposals and award of contracts

Drive development, implementation, communication and regular review of construction management systems, standards, tools and processes (including environmental plans and health management programmes)

Oversee estimates and execution plans for all construction activities

Identify and manage problems, escalated issues and risks

Analyse trends, anticipate issues and ensure contingency plans are in place

Ensure the construction project is adequately budgeted to deliver successfully

Manage Capex budget to control expenditure and ensure the efficient use of resources

Develop and implement business measurement metrics to ensure performance is measured against the agreed project budget

Requirements



Grade 12

Degree in Mechanical, Electrical or Civil Engineering

Project Management Diploma or PMP

10 – 15 years experience in a smelter environment managing projects

5 – 10 years of specialist technical experience with Civil works, utilities and slag processing plants

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are welcome to contact Danielle on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

