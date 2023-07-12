Project Manager – Remote Remote

A great mining company in Kantanga, Democratic Republic of Congo is seeking the expertise of a Project Manager to join their team.
Responsibilities
- Manage the procurement processes, evaluation of proposals and award of contracts
- Drive development, implementation, communication and regular review of construction management systems, standards, tools and processes (including environmental plans and health management programmes)
- Oversee estimates and execution plans for all construction activities
- Identify and manage problems, escalated issues and risks
- Analyse trends, anticipate issues and ensure contingency plans are in place
- Ensure the construction project is adequately budgeted to deliver successfully
- Manage Capex budget to control expenditure and ensure the efficient use of resources
- Develop and implement business measurement metrics to ensure performance is measured against the agreed project budget
Requirements
- Grade 12
- Degree in Mechanical, Electrical or Civil Engineering
- Project Management Diploma or PMP
- 10 – 15 years experience in a smelter environment managing projects
- 5 – 10 years of specialist technical experience with Civil works, utilities and slag processing plants
Desired Skills:
