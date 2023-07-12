Project Manager – Remote Remote

Jul 12, 2023

A great mining company in Kantanga, Democratic Republic of Congo is seeking the expertise of a Project Manager to join their team.

Responsibilities

  • Manage the procurement processes, evaluation of proposals and award of contracts
  • Drive development, implementation, communication and regular review of construction management systems, standards, tools and processes (including environmental plans and health management programmes)
  • Oversee estimates and execution plans for all construction activities
  • Identify and manage problems, escalated issues and risks
  • Analyse trends, anticipate issues and ensure contingency plans are in place
  • Ensure the construction project is adequately budgeted to deliver successfully
  • Manage Capex budget to control expenditure and ensure the efficient use of resources
  • Develop and implement business measurement metrics to ensure performance is measured against the agreed project budget

Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Degree in Mechanical, Electrical or Civil Engineering
  • Project Management Diploma or PMP
  • 10 – 15 years experience in a smelter environment managing projects
  • 5 – 10 years of specialist technical experience with Civil works, utilities and slag processing plants

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, apply today by either filling in the online application form or emailing your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are welcome to contact Danielle on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

