We’re seeking a Scrum Master to help us deliver high-quality solutions with lightning speed! If you’re an Agile superhero with a talent for guiding teams to victory, apply now and let’s revolutionize the software development industry together.
Purpose of the job
- Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business/customer/ financial advisor/employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development.
- Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release.
- Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives.
- Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team.
- Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate.
- Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment.
- Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues.
- Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives.
Qualifications Required:
- Relevant Business Degree
Experience Required:
- Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)
- Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing
- Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework
Other:
- Financial services, investment management
- Able to work in Waterfall environments
Perm/Contract (if contract, duration) – 12 months
Hybrid – 40 hours
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML