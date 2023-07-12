Scrum Master

We’re seeking a Scrum Master to help us deliver high-quality solutions with lightning speed! If you’re an Agile superhero with a talent for guiding teams to victory, apply now and let’s revolutionize the software development industry together.

Purpose of the job

Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business/customer/ financial advisor/employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development.

Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release.

Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives.

Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team.

Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate.

Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment.

Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues.

Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant Business Degree

Experience Required:

Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework

Other:

Financial services, investment management

Able to work in Waterfall environments

Perm/Contract (if contract, duration) – 12 months

Hybrid – 40 hours

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

