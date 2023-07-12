Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client has a position available for a Scrum Master at their Johannesburg and Cape Town Offices. The Scrum Master’s primary responsibility is managing the self-organizing, self-managing team achieve its goals. Scrum Masters do this by facilitating, teaching and coaching team practices, implementing and supporting SAFe principles and practices. Senior Scrum Master manages the team to coordinate with other teams in the programme. They also manage the daily activities of the project, mentors the team and track and monitor the progress of the project.

Knowledge of agile methodology and frameworks like Scrum, Kanban, Scaled Agile (SAFe) etc. so that they can explain other methodologies to motivate their team if needed.

Professional facilitation skills to empower the team through facilitation.

Understand the value of team metrics and keep track of them to drive team performance.

Ability to run and facilitate core meetings and activities: Backlog Refinement, Sprint Planning, story writing, sizing, prioritising, Daily stand ups, Sprint Reviews and Sprint Retrospectives.

Stakeholder Management, Negotiation Communication Skills.

Empower the team through coaching.

JIRA/Confluence experience (or other relevant tools).

Making work visible though a Sprint board.

Competencies:

Customer First (Service)

Executing (Service)

Innovation (Service)

Leading with Influence (Service)

Learning (Service)

Relating (Service)

Strategic (Service)

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for taking the lead on software development initiatives throughout the software development life cycle.

Follow Agile methodologies (SCRUM / Kanban).

Work in a DevOps culture.

Partner with scrum master and product owner to ensure optimised project delivery.

Provide sizing and scoping for development work required.

Operate as a subject matter expert across the development initiatives.

Develop technical specifications and software application architecture and designs.

Build Front-end and/or back-end solutions on the mobile digital channel/platform.

Build cloud based functional mobile applications at an enterprise level.



Build and test software prototypes.

Design and implement test strategy and/or test plans based on continuous testing principles (TDD, BDD).

Apply engineering principles for design, development, maintenance, testing and evaluation of software.

Facilitate and conduct code design and code reviews.

Management of development tasks.

Ensure that software development tasks are well coordinated.

Apply knowledge relating to the architecture of relevant systems.

Develop, implement and improve the tools to enable software development.

Balance trade-offs between design and implementation.

Identify issues that will enhance system quality, development and standard operating procedures.

Client engagement to drive new products/ features and to ensure operational excellence.

Work closely with multi-skilled and cross-functional teams e.g., architects, developers, UX designers, business analysts.

Drive technology design and implementation.

Enable rapid iteration.

Ensure systems are scalable, responsive, robust and secure through monitoring and responding to application performance, stability and availability.

Operational support for product issues raised to the development team.

Coach and mentor software engineers.

Provide guidance and support to software engineers as part of performance management activities.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

