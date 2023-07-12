Scrum Master – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 12, 2023

We’re seeking a Scrum Master to help us deliver high-quality solutions with lightning speed! If you’re an Agile superhero with a talent for guiding teams to victory, apply now and let’s revolutionize the software development industry together.

Purpose of the job

  • Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business/customer/ financial advisor/employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needs.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development.

  • Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release.

  • Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives.

  • Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team.

  • Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate.

  • Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment.

  • Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues.

  • Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospectives.

Qualifications Required:

  • Relevant Business Degree

Experience Required:

  • Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.

  • Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.

Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, etc.)

  • Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

  • Knowledge, experience or certification of Scaled Agile (SAFe) framework

Other:

  • Financial services, investment management

  • Able to work in Waterfall environments

Perm/Contract (if contract, duration) – 12 months

Hybrid – 40 hours

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

