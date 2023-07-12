Senior IT Business Analyst/BA (Banking) Hybrid (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

  • Apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst Stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.

  • Recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.

  • Elicit and analyse the actual needs of the Stakeholders.

  • Facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric plus relevant IT Degree/Diploma.

  • BA Diploma preferred.

  • 10 year’s minimum BA work experience required.

  • Must have work experience in banking industry (mandatory).

  • Must have solid work experience with business processes, BPMN, UAT, Systems Analysis and JAD sessions.

  • Must be able to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

  • Must have experience working on Agile and Waterfall projects (mandatory).

Desired Skills:

  • IT BA
  • IT Buiness Analyst
  • IT BA (Banking)

