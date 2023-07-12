Senior IT Business Analyst/BA (Banking) Hybrid (TB)

- Apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst Stakeholders to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organisation on large; high risk and complex projects.
- Recommend solutions that enable the organisation to achieve its goals.
- Elicit and analyse the actual needs of the Stakeholders.
- Facilitate communication between organisational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric plus relevant IT Degree/Diploma.
- BA Diploma preferred.
- 10 year’s minimum BA work experience required.
- Must have work experience in banking industry (mandatory).
- Must have solid work experience with business processes, BPMN, UAT, Systems Analysis and JAD sessions.
- Must be able to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Must have experience working on Agile and Waterfall projects (mandatory).
Desired Skills:
- IT BA
- IT Buiness Analyst
- IT BA (Banking)